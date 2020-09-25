National

EC likely to announce Bihar assembly poll dates on Friday

A view of the logo of Election Commission of India (ECI), in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for Bihar assembly elections on Friday.

The EC has convened a press conference at 12.30 p.m. on Friday. Though the purpose has not been mentioned, the schedule for Bihar assembly polls is likely to be announced.

The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.

