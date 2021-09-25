National

ECI awaits Law Ministry nod to deregister inactive parties

A view of the logo of Election Commission of India (ECI), in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Election Commission on September 23 notified the updated list of registered political parties that included 2,796 registered unrecognised parties, at a time it has sought the power to deregister inactive parties.

The EC has raised concern over the possible misuse of the income tax exemption by parties that don’t contest elections. Senior EC sources said on Saturday the Law Ministry was yet to respond to the EC’s recent proposal seeking the power to deregister inactive parties. A senior official said only 673 parties, including recognised and unrecognised, had participated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In March 2019, the list of registered unrecognised parties had 2,293 names.

Another senior official said the EC had raised the concern that the Income Tax exemption on donations given to registered parties under Section 13 A of the Income-tax Act could be misused by some. The official said not only was the proposal sent to the Law Ministry, the matter was also brought to the notice of the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Among the concerns was that some of the registered parties may be collecting donations and using them for other purposes, functioning as shell entities and money laundering, the official said. The official said the EC had proposed de-registering such parties that don’t contest two consecutive elections, Parliamentary or Assembly.

While the EC has the power to register parties under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it does not have the power to deregister parties that are inactive.

On the latest list of parties are eight national recognised parties — the All-India Trinamool Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the BJP, the CPI, the CPI(M), the INC, the NCP and the National People’s Party, which is the latest addition, and 54 recognised State parties, some of which are recognised in multiple States.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Centre to soon announce new cooperative policy, says Amit Shah

Withdraw support to State govt, NSCN (I-M) tells MLAs of 3 Arunachal districts

Ernakulam Public Library joins National Digital Library of India

Sudhakaran determined to revamp KPCC in his own style

‘Kaanekkaane’ is about guilt and forgiveness, says its director Manu Ashokan

Vijayakarthikeyan’s new book ‘Mafia Premier League’ explores crime and cricket

Odisha DRAF seeks review of rescue SOP after journalist’s death

Delhi Court grants anticipatory bail to LJP MP Prince Raj in alleged rape case

NCPCR writes to Rajasthan CM over marriage registration bill, says it “legitimises” child marriage

Webinar on emerging careers in law | ‘Strong foundation in general law essential for students who opt for specialisation’

India needs 600 medical colleges, 50 AIIMS-like institutions, says Nitin Gadkari

CJI says Legislature needs to revisit laws

Musical short ‘Ila’ salutes the spirit of health workers

3,350 kg ganja seized in East Godavari, 4 including 2 from U.P. held

Karvy scam | ED holds searches at properties linked to firm

Lawyer should represent client's grievance, not self, observes a Mumbai court

CoWin certificates to mention date of birth of fully vaccinated travelling abroad

Political Line | Perils and promise of Rahul Gandhi’s Punjab Operation

HC order on special invitees to TTD Board: caveat filed in Supreme Court

Events in Afghanistan raise questions about use of terrorism to change State structure, says Rajnath Singh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2021 5:23:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ec-awaits-law-ministry-nod-to-deregister-inactive-parties/article36666104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY