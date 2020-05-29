National

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude in Rohtak; mild tremor felt in Delhi

There have been a series of mild earthquakes close to the the capital the last one occurring on May 5

Tremors were felt across the NCR on Friday as a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude-4.5 hit Rohtak in Haryana. The National Centre for Seismology said that the quake occurred at a depth of 5 km at 9.08 p.m.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 29-05-2020, 21:08:40 IST, Lat: 28.8 & Long: 76.7, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 14km SE of Rohtak, Haryana, India,” the NCS tweeted. No report of any damage or injury was reported.

There have been a series of mild earthquakes close to the the capital the last one occurring on May 5. There were two mild quakes on April 12 and April 13 as well with an epicenter near the National Capital.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 10:27:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/earthquake-of-45-magnitude-in-rohtak-mild-tremor-felt-in-delhi/article31705065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY