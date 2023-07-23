HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

E-auction of 808 FM radio stations soon: Anurag Thakur

Thakur said the government has also eased the processes for getting a license to operate radio stations

July 23, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
India currently has 388 FM radio stations in 113 cities across 26 States and five Union Territories. Representational file image.

India currently has 388 FM radio stations in 113 cities across 26 States and five Union Territories. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The government will soon conduct an e-auction of 808 FM radio stations across 284 cities to further increase the footprint of radio communication, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on July 23.

Addressing the Regional Community Radio Sammelan (North) here, Mr. Thakur said the government has also eased the processes for getting a license to operate radio stations, particularly community radio, by reducing the number of compliances.

He said India currently has 388 FM radio stations in 113 cities across 26 States and five Union Territories.

"Government is now planning a third batch of e-auction of 808 channels across 284 cities soon to further expand radio services," Mr. Thakur said.

Related Topics

radio industry / radio

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.