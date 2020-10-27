Dynastic corruption is a challenge to progress: PM Modi

Inaction against one generation emboldens several: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said dynastic corruption, which had become a part of political culture in several States over the past few decades, had emerged as a major challenge and could enfeeble the country.

Inaugurating the three-day National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Mr. Modi said ineffective action against one generation of offenders emboldened the next generation to indulge more in corrupt practices.

The Prime Minister said laxity in even one case contributed to creating a conducive atmosphere for more corruption in the future. Owing to ineffective action, corruption would become business as usual for a large section of society and the media, and such a situation was a big stumbling block in the country's development.

Stating that fighting corruption was a collective responsibility of all the enforcement agencies, Mr. Modi said economic offences, drug trafficking networks, money laundering, terrorism and terror funding were often found to be interlinked.

Holistic approach

Therefore, there was need for systematic checks, effective audit, capacity building and training for a holistic approach. There should be a synergy and cooperative spirit among the agencies, he said.

Mr. Modi said under the NDA rule since 2014, several reforms had been carried out in all the sectors with the goal of making the country self-reliant. To ensure development, it was vital to ensure a transparent, responsible and accountable system of governance.