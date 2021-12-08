Drugs worth ₹600 crore seized at Imphal and Moreh

A huge quantity of narcotics worth over ₹600 crore had been seized from drug smugglers in Imphal and the border town of Moreh in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters at an impromptu press conference on Tuesday, Tengoupal district Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Bikramjit said that the police had obtained inputs to the effect that some persons were involved in a drug smuggling business. A joint team of the police and 43 Assam Rifles personnel raided a house at Moreh’s Ward Number 2. This followed the interception of a person from Myanmar identified as Monkhai at the Sunrise Club compound. He was riding a foreign motorcycle. “On opening a big bag containing 20 packets, it was found that there were 222 small packets [inside],” the SP said. The foreigner said the packets contained “brown sugar”.

During the raid of the house, the joint team found several chemicals used in the production of narcotics. Mr. Bikramajit said, “The total value of the seized drugs and chemicals is more than ₹500 crore in the international market.” The seized drug packets weighed 54 kg.

In another incident in Imphal, a narcotics team led by Inspector K. Devakumar launched an operation at 1 p.m. at Keirao in Imphal East district. On seeing the police team, a man fled after throwing down a bag. He escaped over a mountain. The bag contained 485 gm of heroin. The seized drug was handed over to the Iriilbung Police Station for necessary investigation.

In yet another incident, Assam Rifles personnel seized 1 lakh tablets of drugs valued at ₹5 crore.