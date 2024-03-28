GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drugs planting case: Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt gets 20 years in jail

In 1996, Sanjiv Bhatt had seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur where the lawyer was staying.

March 28, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Palanpur

PTI
A file photo of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt.

A file photo of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

A sessions court in Palanpur in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on March 28 sentenced former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to 20 years in jail in a 1996 case involving planting of drugs to frame a lawyer.

Bhatt, who is already behind bars in a custodial death case, was held guilty of falsely implicating a Rajasthan-based lawyer by claiming, in 1996, that police had seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur where the lawyer was staying.

Bhatt, who was sacked from the force in 2015, was serving as the Superintendent of Police of Banaskantha district at the time.

Additional District and Sessions Judge J N Thakkar convicted Bhatt on Wednesday under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Indian Penal Code. The quantum of punishment was announced on Thursday.

