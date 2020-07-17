DRI seizes about 14 kg of smuggled gold, arrests 6

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested six persons and seized about 14 kg of smuggled gold worth ₹7 crore in simultaneous operations in three States.
Investigations have indicated that couriers were using bus routes to transport gold smuggled from Myanmar, assuming that there will be less security checks along the way due to COVID-19.
“Two of the accused persons were intercepted at Jewar Toll Plaza. They were on way to Delhi from Guwahati, via Siliguri and Patna. In all, 4.98 kg of gold was seized from them,” said a DRI official.
Simultaneously, DRI officials intercepted two others at the Siliguri bus station when they were boarding a Patna-bound bus. Thirty smuggled foreign-origin gold bars, weighing 4.98 kg, were found in their possession.
In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, DRI officials arrested two persons. They had reached Patna from Guwahati via Siliguri by bus. They were carrying 24 smuggled gold bars of foreign origin.
“All the seized gold bars had been smuggled into India from Myanmar and were being carried to Delhi by passengers travelling in buses...the gold bars were found to have been concealed in the cavities made in the handles of stroller bags and inside the waist belts worn by the accused,” said the official.
There had been alerts from various international and national agencies about criminal syndicates exploring various ways to smuggle illegal goods, including drugs, counterfeit medicines and weapons, taking advantage of the pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath