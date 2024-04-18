DRDO successfully test fires indigenous long range subsonic cruise missile

April 18, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight test of a “long range subsonic indigenously developed cruise missile” from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on April 18, it announced on Thursday.

“The missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated very low altitude sea-skimming flight. During the test, all subsystems performed as per expectation,” DRDO said in a statement.

The details or the specifications of the missile were not mentioned but the missile looked a lot similar to the Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile that has been tested several times.

Several range sensors

The performance of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) was monitored by several range sensors like radar, Electro Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path, the statement said. “The flight of the missile was also monitored from the Su-30-Mk-I aircraft of the Indian Air Force.”

The missile is developed by Bengaluru-based DRDO laboratory Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) along with contribution from other laboratories and domestic industries. This successful flight test has also established the reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system developed by Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru, the organisation stated.

The cruise missile is also equipped with advanced avionics and software to ensure better and reliable performance, the statement said adding Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test of the ITCM and stated that “successful development of indigenous long range subsonic cruise missile powered by indigenous propulsion is a major milestone for Indian defence R&D.”