Does NEP seek to end quota, Yechury asks Modi

Does it seek to end reservations in educational institutions, he asks

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has sought a “clear and categorical” response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, seeks to end reservations for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the Other Backward Castes and the disabled in educational institutions.

In a letter to Mr. Modi, he said the NEP is being implemented in an ad hoc and piecemeal manner, without parliamentary approval or discussions with State governments, teachers, non-teaching staff, students and other experts. “This is creating grave uncertainties and confusion about the actual direction proposed for the Indian Education system under this new policy, by your government,” he wrote.

‘Widespread concern’

There is no mention of reservations for SC/ST/OBC and the disabled in the policy, either for admissions or for appointments to teaching and non-teaching positions, Mr. Yechury flagged.

“In fact, even the word ‘reservation’ does not appear anywhere in the policy document! This has led to widespread concern whether this act of omission is deliberate, conveying the intention to reverse many decades of efforts to integrate quality, quantity and equity in the Indian Education system.”

He has sought replies on two questions — if the NEP 2020 indeed seeks to end the reservation policy, and if not then why does the policy document not contain any mention of reservations.