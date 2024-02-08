GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK MPs turn up in Lok Sabha wearing black robes in protest

"We are wearing black robes in protest against Centre not releasing flood relief funds," said DMK member G. Selvam

February 08, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
DMK MPs Kanimozhi, A. Raja, Dayanidhi Maran and others walk to the Lok Sabha hall after their protest at the Gandhi statue against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to the States, at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, on February 8, 2024

DMK MPs Kanimozhi, A. Raja, Dayanidhi Maran and others walk to the Lok Sabha hall after their protest at the Gandhi statue against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to the States, at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, on February 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

The DMK members on Thursday participated in Lok Sabha proceedings wearing black robes in protest against Centre over non-allocation of requisite funds to Tamil Nadu in the interim budget.

"We are wearing black robes in protest against Centre not releasing flood relief funds," DMK member G. Selvam told PTI.

Also read | Live updates from the Parliament Budget session

The DMK has been raising the issue of non-allocation of funds for the last few days both inside and outside Parliament.

Its leaders, T.R. Baalu and A. Raja, have raised the issue during Question Hour and Zero Hour in the House.

