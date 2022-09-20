D.K. Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case

‘One day I will be proven innocent of all charges,’ says the Karnataka Congress president.

Karnataka Congress president D. K. Shivakumar on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for recording his statement in a money laundering case.

“I have faith in the judicial system of India. One day I will be proven innocent of all charges. The political vendetta and harassment against me is the price I am paying for speaking up for the people of Karnataka, for speaking about issues such as unemployment and price rise,” he tweeted after his visit to the ED’s Delhi office.

Responding to the development, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “The ED harassment & persecution of @DKShivakumar is in stark contrast to the clean chit given by Modi Govt to its own “dented & tainted” 40% Commission Govt. in Karnataka. Truth will prevail and this revengeful persecution by BJP’s ED won’t prevent a Congress victory in 2023.”

“The lame duck ED says a fresh ECIR is lodged against @DKShivakumar...unnerved by public response to #BharatJodoYatra & blinded by sheer rage & revenge, BJP Govts are targeting Congress leaders. We shall not be cowed down or bow down before such cowardice,” he added.

On September 15, Mr. Shivakumar had through his Twitter handle said: “In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summons to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summons and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation had earlier registered a case against Mr. Shivakumar alleging that he had acquired assets worth ₹74.93 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income in his name and that of his family members. In October 2020, the agency searched over a dozen premises linked to him and his brother D.K. Suresh.

In August 2017, the Income Tax Department had also carried out searches on the Congress leader’s premises ahead of a Rajya Sabha election.