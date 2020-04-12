Distribute rations, masks on Ambedkar Jayanti, BJP president J.P. Nadda tells workers

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Sunday urged all party members to distribute ration kits and masks to the poor to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar on April 14. He also asked all Chief Ministers and party State heads to release video messages to the public.

Mr. Nadda urged party workers to garland Ambedkar’s photograph at their homes and share it on social media.

He said the party members should take a pledge to uphold the ideals and tenets of the Constitution, and obey the advisories and instructions of the government to fight COVID-19.

“Distribute ration kits to every home in at least two poor settlements under the ‘Feed the Needy’ programme and face covers under the ‘Wear Face Cover Stay Safe’ programme in each mandal of a State. Ensure public hygiene and social distancing norms,” the BJP president said in the message.

Mr. Nadda also asked party leaders and workers to run awareness campaigns in every poor settlement on the good health practices to be followed to keep it free of COVID-19 and to build a healthy society.

He said they should write essays on Ambedkar and his ideas on the Constitution, social equality and harmony.

They should share and spread on social media the measures and decisions taken by the Union government, party and its leadership for the emancipation of downtrodden communities and for their all-round development, the BJP leader said.