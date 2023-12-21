GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Disposal more than registration of cases in 2023, says Supreme Court

Top court states that it decided 52,191 cases between January and December in 2023, compared to 49,191 cases registered during this period

December 21, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Supreme Court of India complex in New Delhi.

A view of Supreme Court of India complex in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A detailed statement released by the Supreme Court on Thursday said its rate of disposal of cases has been “unprecedented” in 2023.

The court said it has disposed of more cases than those registered between January 1 and December 15 this year.

Figures shown by the court said it decided 52,191 cases between January and December in 2023, compared to 49,191 cases registered during this period.

“The disposal is the highest in terms of numbers since ICMIS [Integrated Case Management Information System] was implemented in the year 2017,” the court said.

Process streamlined

The statement said Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud’s tenure saw the streamlining of the timeframe required for filing to the listing of cases for judicial hearing before a Bench. Cases were listed within five days of filing, compared to 10 days required earlier.

“In bail, habeas corpus, eviction, demolition and anticipatory bail, the matters were processed in one day and listed in courts immediately thereafter keeping in view the right to liberty at the highest pedestal,” the court noted.

Special Benches were constituted for hearing, including ones involving the death penalty. Three judges’ Benches sat for 166 sittings.

The pendency of five-judge Constitution Bench cases was reduced from 36 to 19. The Chief Justice himself had presided in 71 sittings of various five-judge Bench cases.

