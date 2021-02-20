Disha Ravi was in touch with those advocating Khalistan, covered her track, say Delhi Police

Police alleged that Ms. Ravi deleted WhatsApp chats, emails and other evidence and was aware of legal actions she could face.

Opposing activist Disha Ravi’s bail plea in the toolkit case, the Delhi Police on Saturday alleged in a court here that she was preparing the toolkit with those advocating Khalistan and was part of a global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the country in the garb of farmers’ protest.

“This was not just a toolkit. The real plan was to defame India and create unrest here,” the police said before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

Also read: Disha Ravi arrest: Parents issue statement asking govt. to ensure children’s safety

It alleged that Ms. Ravi deleted WhatsApp chats, emails and other evidence and was aware of legal actions she could face.

“Why did Disha Ravi cover her track and delete evidence if she did not commit wrong,” the police said, alleging that this shows her guilty mind and sinister design.

Also read: Disha Ravi case: Delhi Police deny leakage of documents

Ms. Ravi “was part of the Indian chapter of the global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the garb of farmers’ protest,” it alleged, adding she was in touch and preparing and sharing toolkit with those advocating Khalistan “It shows there was a sinister design behind this toolkit,” the police told the court.

A trial court had on Friday sent Ms. Ravi to judicial custody for three days after her five-day police custody expired.

The Delhi High Court on Friday heard Ms. Ravi’s plea to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material concerning the FIR lodged against her.

The High Court, in its order, asked media houses to ensure that no leaked investigation material is broadcast as it could affect the probe and directed Delhi Police to abide by its stand on affidavit that it has not leaked nor intends to leak any probe details to the press.

Ms. Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday and brought to Delhi. She was booked on sedition and other charges.