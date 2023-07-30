HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Discontinued UDAN routes are being put up for bidding again, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Civil Aviation Minister was responding to The Hindu’s June 30 report, which noted that 50% of UDAN routes have collapsed; operation of UDAN routes are dependent on market demand, he said

July 30, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that government’s regional connectivity scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN, are being put up for bidding again. File

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that government’s regional connectivity scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN, are being put up for bidding again. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Discontinued routes under the government’s regional connectivity scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN, are being put up for bidding again, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on July 30.

The Minister was responding to an article published in The Hindu on July 30, which reported that 50% of RCS routes have shut down since the launch of the scheme in 2017, and that as a result, 15 airports developed under the scheme had fallen into disuse. The article also noted that, while the Central government claimed to have built 74 airports since 2014, only 11 of them were new ones built from scratch, while the remaining were old airports that were revived.

“As airlines create capacities and demand for air travel picks up, many discontinued routes are being bid for again by airlines under new rounds of the UDAN scheme,” Mr. Scindia wrote on Twitter. On the collapse of the routes, he said that they were dependent on market demand and that the available airport infrastructure could be utilised when demand picks up. He was hitting out at Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who cited The Hindu’s article, and accused the government of “boast and exaggeration”, adding that “each scheme of the government can be exposed as partly true and mostly false”.

Mr. Scindia also said that while 12 airports have been made operational since 2015 — including Hirasar, which was inaugurated last week, and will soon see flights — in the 65 years before that, only three greenfield airports were set up.

According to the Civil Aviation Minister, more than 1.23 crore people and 2.23 lakh flights have flown under the UDAN scheme.

Related Topics

national government / air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.