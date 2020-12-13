National

Dilli Chalo | Farmer union leaders to sit on hunger strike on December 14

Farmers participate in a demonstration at Singhu border in Delhi on December 13, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The heads of all farmer unions protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws will observe a one-day hunger strike on December 14, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said at Singhu border in New Delhi on December 13.

The hunger strike between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 14 is part of the plan of the farmers to intensify their agitation from December 14.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu border, where the farmers have been camping in agitation, Mr. Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places.

“Also dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will go on as usual,” he told reporters.

“There are groups that are ending protest and saying they are in favour of laws passed by the government. We want to clarify that they are not associated with us. They have been hand-in-gloves with the government, they conspired to sabotage our protest. The government is hatching a conspiracy to derail the ongoing farmers protest,” added Mr. Chaduni.

Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said, “Government agencies have been stopping farmers from reaching Delhi, but the protest will continue till their demands are met.”

He said, “Our stand is clear, we want the three farm laws repealed. All farmer unions participating in this movement are together.”

Rakesh Tikait, another farmer leader, said, “If the government gives another proposal for talks, our committee will decide on it. We appeal to all to maintain peace during protest.”

Sandeep Gidde of the Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Mahasangh announced at the press conference that the proposed indefinite hunger strike by farmers from December 19 has been cancelled and it will be a day-long strike on December 14 instead.

