Digital tech prevented standstill during pandemic: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the Union government should continue to strive towards reducing the digital divide by making digital access more inclusive through innovative ways.

While virtually conferring the Digital India Awards 2020, the President noted that India did not come to a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the way digital infrastructure has been leveraged. From judiciary to tele-medicine to education, several sectors switched to the virtual mode, the President observed.

The President also called for innovative solutions to explore if government offices can function in a paperless and contactless mode for the security and benefit of every citizen.

Mr. Kovind said that the National Informatics Centre has been running many technology-driven initiatives for making interactions between the government and citizens seamless and hassle-free.