DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on sodium cyanide imports

April 08, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has now recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on sodium cyanide (NaCN) imported from China, the European Union, Japan and Korea. The revised definitive anti-dumping duties on the import of sodium cyanide, originating in or exported from these countries, is for a period of five years.

Sodium cyanide is used in the extraction of gold and silver from their respective ores, in electroplating and the heat treatment of metals, and in manufacturing insecticides, dyes, pigments, and bulk drugs, etc.

According to information on the DGTR’s website, the authority initiated an anti-dumping investigation on March 31, 2023 based on an application filed by the Hindustan Chemicals Company and United Phosphorous Limited, in accordance with the Customs Tariff Act, 1975 and the Customs Tariff (Identification, Assessment and Collection of Anti-dumping Duty on Dumped Articles and for Determination of lnjury) Rules, 1995.

The DGTR had in October 2023 asked all 21 registered parties or entities in the anti-dumping investigation case of sodium cyanide to provide non-confidential versions of their submissions on priority.

Stating that the domestic industry had suffered injury despite capacity expansion, as evidenced by several factors, including high volumes of dumped imports, suppressed prices, production declines and financial losses, the authority said that examination of submissions from concerned parties and available facts had been completed.

It added that the domestic industry had to sell at losses to increase its market share. The domestic industry had made significant investments of about ₹500 crore to bridge the demand-supply gap. The current situation with dumping had forced domestic players to suspend production due to economic unviability, the authority said.