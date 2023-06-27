HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DGCA to meet Go First RP on revival plan

Meeting follows lenders’ decision to extend credit of ₹425 crore

June 27, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The tail fins of Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircrafts are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The tail fins of Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircrafts are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo/File Photo | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI

Go First’s Resolution Professional Shailendra Ajmera will meet the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday to discuss the revival plan and seek its nod for resumption of flights after the airline’s creditors approved interim funding.

“The Resolution Professional will make a presentation on the contours of the business revival plan approved by the Committee of Creditors,” a senior DGCA official told The Hindu.

The meeting follows the decision of the consortium of lenders comprising Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank to extend credit worth ₹425 crore for reviving the airline.

On May 24, the regulator had sought a comprehensive restructuring plan for sustainable revival of operations within 30 days, which it said should include the availability of operational fleet, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangement, funding as well as arrangements with lessors and other vendors.

Go First suspended flight operations from May 3 and immediately filed for voluntary insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) blaming delays on the part of engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney for its inability to meet its financial obligations. The court admitted the airline’s plea and granted the airline an interim moratorium as protection from lenders, lessors, airports, and the regulator, among others.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.