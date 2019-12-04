Fadnavis seeks exemption from appearance in case related to non-disclosure of criminal charges

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday sought exemption from appearance before a Nagpur court in connection with a case where he is accused of concealing information about non-disclosure of two criminal cases against him in his 2014 State Assembly election affidavit.

Nagpur Police last week delivered summons, issued by a magistrate’s court here, to Mr. Fadnavis in connection with the case.

Mr. Fadnavis’ counsel Uday Dable on Wednesday prayed before the magistrate’s court here to allow exemption to the BJP leader from appearance in the case.

He said Mr. Fadnavis could not be present in court due to personal unavoidable work.

However, city-based lawyer Satish Ukey, who earlier filed an application in the court seeking that criminal proceedings be initiated against Fadnavis, asked the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against the accused.

Mr. Fadnavis is an MLA from Nagpur.

On November 1, the magistrate’s court restored Mr. Ukey’s application seeking criminal proceedings against the BJP leader for alleged non-disclosure.

The Bombay High Court had upheld the lower court’s earlier order dismissing Mr. Ukey’s plea.

But the Supreme Court, on October 1, directed the magistrate’s court to go ahead with the application filed by Mr. Ukey.

The magistrate’s court on November 4 said the case would be held as a summary criminal case, and issued notice.

Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters.

Mr. Uke alleged that Fadnavis did not disclose this information in his election affidavits.