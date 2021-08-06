Deshmukh probe: Provide documents to CBI, HC tells State govt.

Central agency says its officers were threatened by an ACP

The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government to provide documents to the CBI in the probe against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A division bench of justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar was hearing an application filed by the Central agency seeking a direction to the State to share documents after it alleged that a CBI personnel was threatened by a police officer. The application said, “The CBI had written a letter to the State Intelligence Department (SID), seeking details of a communication sent by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on the issue of corruption in police transfers and postings, but it refused to provide the documents, claiming they were part of an ongoing investigation.”

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appearing for the CBI told the court that the State government was not cooperating and claimed some CBI officers were threatened by an ACP.

The bench then issued a notice to the State and directed it to reply to the allegation. The court said, “We are issuing notice to the government. Some ACP is threatening the CBI officers. Find out what the situation is. Please do not create an unfair situation in which we have to take them [police] to task,” the bench said.

The court also directed the CBI to add an Additional Chief Secretary (Home department) of the State as a respondent to the application.