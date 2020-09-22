Deputy Chairperson Harivansh offers tea to suspended MPs, earns praise from PM

Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, on Tuesday, met the suspended Rajya Sabha members who are sitting on a dharna in the lawns of Parliament premises. He offered tea and snacks to the protesting members and spent time with them.
“Harivansh Ji said he came to meet us as a colleague & not as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Ripun Bora, one of the protesting member told ANI adding that they would continue their demonstration.
Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suspended eight members for their unruly behaviour on Sunday targetting Mr. Harivansh, who was presiding over the upper House.
The suspended members include Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Congress MPs Rajeev Satav, Syed Naseer Hussain and Ripun Bora, and CPI(M) members K.K. Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Mr. Harivansh for his gesture. “To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji,” Mr, Modi tweeted.
“For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji’s inspiring and statesman like conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath