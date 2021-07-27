National

Democracy has capacity to reconcile differences, bring out best of citizens’ potential: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Kovind addresses the 19th Annual Convocation of the University of Kashmir. Videograb: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn  

President Ram Nath Kovind asserted on July 27 that democracy has the capacity to reconcile all differences and bring out the best of the citizens’ potential, saying Kashmir is “happily” realising this vision.

“Democracy, I firmly believe, has within it the capacity to reconcile all differences and also the capacity to bring out the best of the citizens’ potential. Kashmir, happily, is already realising this vision,” the President said in his convocation address at the Kashmir University in Srinagar.

Mr. Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said violence was never part of “Kashmiriyat”, but became a daily reality.

“It was most unfortunate that this outstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence was broken. Violence, which was never part of Kashmiriyat, became a daily reality.

“It [violence] is alien to Kashmiri culture and it can only be termed as an aberration, a temporary one, much like a virus that attacks the body and needs to be purged. Now there is a new beginning and determined efforts to regain this land’s lost glory,” he said.

The President said Kashmir is the meeting point of various cultures. “In medieval times, it was, Lal Ded who showed the way to bring together various spiritual traditions. In the works of Lalleshwari, you can see how Kashmir provides the template of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence,” he said, referring to Kashmir’s revered poetess. Mr. Kovind said almost all religions that came to Kashmir embraced the unique feature of “Kashmiriyat” that shunned orthodoxy and encouraged tolerance and mutual acceptance among communities.

“I take this opportunity to urge upon the younger generation of Kashmir to learn from their rich legacy. They have every reason to know that Kashmir has always been a beacon of hope for the rest of India. Its spiritual and cultural influence has imprint all across India,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Karnataka BJP Legislature Party meet today evening

AMU students take out march demanding bail for Azam Khan

COVID-19 | The Lancet article highlights gender inequality in health

Paddy fields comprise 19% of land required for Kerala's SilverLine project

If you’re concerned about farmers, allow LS to function: Tomar tells Oppn

Assam declares 3-day state mourning to condole death of 5 cops, 1 civilian in border clash with Mizoram

Court stays critical order passed against actor Vijay in Rolls Royce Ghost case

How this Kerala school has come to the aid of its students in the time of pandemic

Banks told not to levy penalty on withdrawals in Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, due to death

COVID-19: SC seeks response from Centre and Delhi govt. on steps being taken to vaccinate the homeless

Yediyurappa expresses grief over suicide by admirer

Delhi HC rejects IMA chief’s plea against court order asking him not to use platform to propagate religion

Resolve issue of OBC reservation in AIQ in medical seats ‘on top priority’ soon, says PM Modi

Over 75,000 students migrate from private to government schools this year in T.N.

Need effective mechanism to address global vaccine inequity: India in UNSC

More information sought on Markandeya river dispute, says Jal Shakti Minister

Senior journalists N. Ram, Sashi Kumar move Supreme Court for probe into Pegasus snooping allegations

G.O. issued for implementing special quota for Vanniyars

Bihar seeks details of wards of bureaucrats studying in govt. schools

Brazil scraps Covaxin's EUA application after Bharat Biotech terminates pact with partners
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 1:43:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/democracy-has-capacity-to-reconcile-differences-bring-out-best-of-citizens-potential-president-ram-nath-kovind/article35555132.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY