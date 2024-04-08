GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi HC dismisses plea to postpone CA inter, final exams

A plea was filed by aspirants to reschedule the exams in June after the Lok Sabha Elections.

April 08, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

The Delhi High Court on April 9 dismissed a plea moved by several aspirants seeking directions to postpone the Chartered Accountants (CA) Inter and Final examinations till June.

A plea was filed by aspirants to reschedule the exams in June after the Lok Sabha Elections. The bench of Justice C. Harishankar on Monday dismissed the plea and asked the petitioner aspirants if there was a law that says there can't be any exams during Lok Sabha elections.

Later, while dismissing the plea, the bench was of the view that no rule suggests exams cannot be conducted during elections.

The petitioners, through a plea, highlighted that the exam schedule is clashing with the dates of the Lok Sabha elections and therefore requested the court issue directions to the respondents authorities to reschedule the exams, which should be held after the elections.

The plea further stated that transportation and other issues may arise due to the scheduled dates of Lok Sabha Elections.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently had revised the CA Inter and Final exam for May 2024 due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, despite the new date, CA aspirants had demanded a revision on the exam dates. So a petition was filed on behalf of several aspirants.

