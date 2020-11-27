Delhi Chalo protest | Farmers from Punjab, Haryana reach Delhi border

Delhi Police use tear gas and water cannons to prevent their entry into city

A group of farmers from Punjab and Haryana reached the Delhi border at Tikri on Friday morning. They are now facing off with the Delhi Police, who are using tear gas and water cannons in a bid to prevent their entry into the city.

Tens of thousands of farmers are still on their way to the capital, as part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest against the Centre’s new agricultural reform laws.

Click here for live updates

The Delhi Police have denied permission for the protest, citing the dangers of public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Border crossings have been barricaded and equipped with barbed wire, sand-laden trucks, drones, water cannons amid heavy security presence. The Delhi Metro has suspended services from the National Capital Region into the city and also closed a number of stations along the Green Line.

The Delhi Police have sought permission from the Delhi government to use nine stadiums as temporary jails for farmers expected to be arrested during protests, a senior police officer told The Hindu. AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha urged the State government to deny permission to set up the prisons. “The farmer of our country is neither a criminal nor a terrorist. Right to protest peacefully is enshrined in Indian Constitution - Article 19(1) and protests are the hallmark of a free, democratic society,” he tweeted.

Groups of farmers from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka have been stopped at several points along the Uttar Pradesh border with Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, and they are holding road blockade protests there. Other groups are facing police barricades within Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and there are reports of protests in Rohtak after one farmer died during a road accident allegedly caused by the barricades.

Several large convoys, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are nearing the Delhi border. About 3,000 vehicles with thousands of farmers have crossed Sapla and are heading towards the Tikriwal border point, according to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an alliance of the various farmers groups participating in the protest.

On Friday morning, the alliance wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for farmers to be given a free and safe passage into the capital and allotted a space like the Ramlila Maidan to gather and hold talks with the government.