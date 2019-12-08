Delhi Anaj Mandi fire tragedy: ‘The fire has come inside the building. I can’t breathe’

Call 1

Caller was Musharraf Ali and receiver was Monu Agarwal.

Mr. Ali (30) from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, in his last phone call to his childhood friend and neighbour, pleaded to take care of his wife and four children after he was gone.

Caller: Hello Monu Bhaiya, I am going to die. Please come to Karol Bagh. There is no place to run, fire has broken out.

Receiver: Delhi?

Caller: There is no place to run. I am going to die. Please take care of my family. Bhaiya, I am unable to breathe. What should I do?

Receiver: Can’t you escape. What about fire brigade? Call them, they will bring water.

Caller: Nothing is happing here.

Receiver: How did the fire broke out?

Caller: Bhaiya, please take care of my kids and my family. Please don’t tell everything at once. Come tomorrow to take me.

Receiver: Don’t worry nothing will happen.

Caller: Hai Allah!.

Caller: Now, I can’t even breathe.

Receiver: Haan…People must have fire brigade’s number.

Caller: Downstairs people must have the number and they must have called them. I can’t breathe.

Receiver: Hello…Hello… Hello…Did the water vehicles come???

Caller: The fire has come inside the building. I can’t breathe. Whatever is god’s will. Hai Allah.

Receiver: Try to escape if possible.

Caller: No bhaiya, I can’t…. Please take care of my family. Today I am going to die.

Receiver: Come outside. Try to come outside.

Caller: Bhaiya, even If I die, I will come to you. Hai Allah…

Call 2

Caller: Hai... (in apparent pain)

Receiver: Where is Gauri?

Caller: No, I don’t know.

Receiver: I am coming. I am coming. You don’t take any tension.

Caller: (screams in pain)

Receiver: Has the fire reached the top?

Caller: Yes Bhaiya. (Then screams)

Receiver: You don’t fear… Has the vehicle arrived? How many people are there with you?

Receiver: Hello… Hello...