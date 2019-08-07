Delay in Chinese visa for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims causes concern

Two batches of Indian pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar yatra did not receive the necessary Chinese visa till Tuesday night. indicating an unusual procedural delay.

Sources inform that the visas are issued at least a day before the beginning of the journey, but they have not been issued to the two batches who were to leave on Wednesday morning.

The pilgrims are scheduled to reach Tibet after a bus journey through the Lipulekh pass and are currently waiting for the travel documents from the Chinese embassy in Delhi.

While officials expressed hope that the visa would be issued soon, they nevertheless acknowledged that there was a visible delay for some reasons in China.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese government had expressed displeasure over the creation of a union territory in Ladakh, with the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry saying India’s action “undermined Chinese sovereignty”.

India has showcased the yatra as a sign of normalisation of ties between the two sides.