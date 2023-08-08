HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Defence Ministry to switch to locally built OS Maya amid threats

Decision comes amid increasing cyber and malware attacks on defence as well as critical infrastructure

August 08, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Dinakar Peri
Dinakar Peri
“To begin with, the direction is to install Maya on all computers connected to the Internet in South Block before August 15, 2023,” an official said. File

“To begin with, the direction is to install Maya on all computers connected to the Internet in South Block before August 15, 2023,” an official said. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In the face of increasing cyber and malware attacks on defence as well as critical infrastructure, the Defence Ministry has decided to replace the Microsoft Operating System (OS) in all computers connected to the Internet with a new OS, Maya, based on open-source Ubuntu developed locally.

“Maya has the interface and all functionality like Windows and users will not feel much difference as they transition to it. To begin with, the direction is to install Maya on all computers connected to the Internet in South Block before August 15,” one official involved in the process said. In addition, an ‘end point detection and protection system’, Chakravyuh, is also being installed in these systems.

Currently, Maya is being installed only in Defence Ministry systems and not on computers connected to the networks of the three Services. On this, the official said the three Services had also vetted it and would adopt the service networks as well soon. The Navy had already cleared it and the Army and the Air Force were currently evaluating it, the official added.

Maya was developed by government development agencies within six months, the official said. Maya would prevent malware attacks and other cyberattacks which had seen a steep increase, the official noted.

There have been a series of malware and ransom attacks in the country, including on critical infrastructure in the recent past. There have been several efforts in the past as well in the Defence Ministry to replace Windows OS with an indigenous one.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.