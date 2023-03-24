Defence Ministry signs ₹3,700-crore contracts for radars, radar warning receivers

March 24, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed two contracts with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), at a total cost of over ₹3,700 crore for ‘Arudhra’ Medium Power Radars (MPR) and Radar Warning Receivers for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The ₹2,800-crore contract for Arudhra radars has been indigenously designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited.

“Its successful trials have already been conducted by the IAF. It is a 4D multi-function phased array radar with electronic steering in both azimuth and elevation for surveillance, detection and tracking of aerial targets,” a Ministry statement said. The system would have target identification based on interrogations from co-located Identification Friend or Foe system, it stated.

The second contract relates to 129 DR-118 Radar Warning Receivers at a cost of ₹950 crore. “The DR-118 Radar Warning Receiver will considerably enhance the Electronic Warfare capabilities of Su-30 MKI aircraft,” the statement said.

Stating that majority of sub-assemblies and parts would be sourced from indigenous manufacturers, the statement added, “It will generate employment of approx. two lakh man-days over a period of three and half years.”