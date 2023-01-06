HamberMenu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Indira Point, interacts with troops

The Minister took stock of the defence preparedness and encouraged the troops to continue protecting the national interests in the region

January 06, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh visits Indira Point, country’s southernmost tip, during his visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands on January 6, 2023.

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh visits Indira Point, country’s southernmost tip, during his visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands on January 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

On the second day of his visit to Andaman and Nicobar islands, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited Indira Point, the southernmost tip of the country.

He took stock of the defence preparedness and encouraged the troops to continue protecting the national interests in the region, a Defence Ministry statement said. The Minister was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Ajai Singh, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN).

Indira Point is along the Great Channel, popularly referred to as the ‘Six Degree Channel’, which is a major shipping lane for international traffic. “A strong presence of the armed forces equips India to better discharge its responsibility of being a net security provider in the region,” the statement said.

En route, Mr. Singh halted at the Car Nicobar island and Campbell Bay where he was apprised about the ground conditions. He also interacted with the joint services troops of Andaman and Nicobar Command, the country’s only operational tri-service command. He also paid a visit to INS Baaz and interacted with troops.

Mr. Singh is on a two-day visit to the archipelago and this is his first visit to Indira Point since January 2019.

