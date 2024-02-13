GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Defamation complaint against Tejashwi Yadav quashed by Supreme Court

According to the complaint, Tejashwi Yadav had said, “Only Gujaratis can be thugs in the present situation, and their fraud will be forgiven”

February 13, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. File

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on February 13 quashed the defamation complaint against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over his alleged “only Gujaratis can be thugs” remark.

A Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Mr. Yadav after noting that he has withdrawn his statement.

“We have quashed the complaint,” the Bench said.

The Supreme Court on January 29 had directed Mr. Yadav to file a “proper statement” withdrawing his alleged remark that “only Gujaratis can be thugs”.

Mr. Yadav on January 19 filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court withdrawing his alleged “Gujarati thugs” remark.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the RJD leader’s plea, had earlier stayed the proceedings in the criminal defamation complaint and issued notice to the Gujarat resident who had filed it in an Ahmedabad court.

The Gujarat court had in August conducted a preliminary inquiry against Mr. Yadav under Section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and found sufficient grounds to summon him on the complaint filed by Haresh Mehta, a local businessman and activist.

According to the complaint, Mr. Yadav, while talking to the media in Patna in March 2023, had said, “Only Gujaratis can be thugs in the present situation, and their fraud will be forgiven.” Mr. Mehta claimed Mr. Yadav’s comments defamed all Gujaratis.

