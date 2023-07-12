HamberMenu
Defamation case | Rahul Gandhi to move Supreme Court very soon, says Congress

Mr. Gandhi, who has been staying with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, after vacating his official bungalow, is expected to move in to a house in Nizamuddin East

July 12, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee leaders during a ‘Maun Satyagraha’ (silent protest) in solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi at Shaheed Smarak in Lucknow on July 12, 2023.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee leaders during a ‘Maun Satyagraha’ (silent protest) in solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi at Shaheed Smarak in Lucknow on July 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Wednesday said it will move the Supreme Court “very soon” to seek a stay on former party chief Rahul Gandhi’s conviction by a Surat court in the Modi surname case.

“It will be very soon. It is under preparation and in the nearest future, you will come to know of that,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, who had also argued for Mr. Gandhi in the Gujarat High Court last week, said.

‘Modi’ surname remark | BJP MLA Purnesh Modi files caveat in Rahul Gandhi defamation case

On July 7, the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Mr. Gandhi’s conviction in the case that led to the former Congress chief’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) across the country organised a maun (silent) satyagraha to protest against, what the party called, deliberate targeting of Mr. Gandhi by the BJP.

Editorial | Dangerously fanciful: On the judiciary, Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and the defamation case

“We held a nationwide Maun Satyagraha today, where every worker and leader opposed the unfair and undemocratic disqualification of Rahulji. We will continue to fight every act of injustice at the hands of the BJP government, and we are confident that the truth will ultimately triumph,” Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal tweeted.

Mr. Gandhi, who has been staying with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, after vacating his official bungalow, is expected to move in to a house in Nizamuddin East that was owned by former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

