Defamation case | Gujarat High Court to deliver verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s plea on July 7

July 06, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

The Gujarat High Court will pronounce its order on July 7 in former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s plea to stay the conviction in the criminal defamation case in which he has been convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court.

As per the causelist issued by the High Court on July 6, the court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak will deliver the verdict at 11 a.m. A stay on conviction would pave the way for Mr. Gandhi’s reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.

On May 2, while hearing Mr. Gandhi’s plea, the High Court declined to grant any interim relief, and said that it would give its final order when it reopens after the summer vacation.

Surat court ruling

In March, a local court in Surat convicted and sentenced Mr. Gandhi to two years imprisonment over a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP legislator Purnesh Modi. He had approached the court contending that Mr. Gandhi’s statement of “why all thieves have the Modi surname in common” had tarnished and defamed the Modi community.

The remark was made by Mr. Gandhi during the last parliamentary polls in 2019 while addressing a campaign rally in Karnataka.

Following the Surat court verdict, Mr. Gandhi, elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, was disqualified as MP under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Mr. Gandhi challenged the order in a sessions court in Surat along with an application seeking a stay on the conviction. While granting him bail, the court, on April 20, refused to stay the conviction, after which he approached the High Court.

(With inputs from PTI)