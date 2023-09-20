HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On The Hindu
Premium

The Hindu came into existence on September 20, 1878. A quiz on one of the most respected newspapers on its 145th birthday

September 20, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On The Hindu
The Hindu came into existence on September 20, 1878
1 / 7 | The publication was started to rebut the Anglo-Indian Press’ (newspapers owned and edited by the British) unfair campaign against the appointment of the first Indian Judge of the Madras High Court. Name the judge.
Answer : T. Muthuswami Iyer
