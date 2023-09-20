Daily Quiz | On The Hindu
The publication was started to rebut the Anglo-Indian Press’ (newspapers owned and edited by the British) unfair campaign against the appointment of the first Indian Judge of the Madras High Court. Name the judge.
What two-word moniker is normally given to the six founders because of where they resided?
Answer : ‘Triplicane Six’. They were all members of the Triplicane Literary Society
The Hindu was a weekly to start with before becoming a tri-weekly in 1883 and a daily in 1889. On what day of the week did it initially come? And what was the initial run of copies?
Answer : Wednesday (later Thursdays); 80 copies
In which month and year did the ownership of The Hindu pass on to Kasturi Ranga Iyengar?
Which famous Indian leader made this remark about the newspaper: ‘The Hindu always reminds me of an old maiden lady, very prim and proper, who is shocked if a naughty word is used in her presence. It is eminently the paper of the bourgeois, comfortably settled in life. Not for it the shady side of existence, the rough and tumble and conflict of public life’?
In the year of India’s independence, The Hindu started a publication that lasted a score of years. Name it and its initiator, who is regarded as the first of his kind in Indian newspaper history.
Answer : Sport & Pastime and S.K. Gurunathan, considered the first Sports Editor
In 1984 and 1994, the media group launched two thriving publications. Name both.
Answer : Frontline and Business Line
