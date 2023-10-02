Daily Quiz | On September 29

1 / 5 | Nominated by the then U.S. President George W. Bush, this judge was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the United States on this day in 2005. Identify the judge. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : John G. Roberts, Jr SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | With a history of strained ties, these two countries, geographically separated by _______________ sea, established diplomatic relations on this day in 1972. Identify the sea and the two countries. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Japan and China; East China Sea SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | In 1962, this planetarium began operating as a research institution even though it was inaugurated only a year later. The propelling force behind the planetarium was a Calcutta-based industrialist and it was named after him. Identify the industrialist. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : M.P. Birla SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | The theme for this year’s World Heart Day, celebrated on September 29, is Use Heart, Know Heart. What was last year’s theme? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Use Heart for Every Heart SHOW ANSWER