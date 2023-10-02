Daily Quiz | On Mahatma Gandhi

1 / 5 | In his autobiographical reflections, Gandhi writes about how as a young student in school, he was the only one in his class to get the spelling of a word wrong as he had refused to copy the correct one from his neighbour, in a spelling exercise conducted by a school inspector. What was that five letter word? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kettle SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | One of the first associations that Gandhi became a member of, in 1890, was because of the influence of a social reformer, writer and pacifist Henry Salt. Name the association. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : London Vegetarian Society SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | On 11 September 1906, at a mass protest meeting held at Johannesburg, Gandhi adopted a form of protest for the first time, to agitate against a promulgation by the Transvaal government to compulsorily register all Indian and Chinese populations. What was this protest later called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Satyagraha SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | After his return from South Africa to India in 1915, what was the only occasion that Gandhi used to travel outside (colonial) India before his death in 1948? Which former editor of The Hindu acted as Gandhi’s secretary during his occasion? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Second Round Table Conference. A Rangaswamy Iyengar SHOW ANSWER