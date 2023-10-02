HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Mahatma Gandhi
Premium

A quiz on the Father of the Nation on his 154th birth anniversary

October 02, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

V.R. Srinivasan
Daily Quiz | On Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi addressing the Constructive Workers Conference on Janauary 26, 1946, at the Hindi Prachar Sabha.
1 / 5 | In his autobiographical reflections, Gandhi writes about how as a young student in school, he was the only one in his class to get the spelling of a word wrong as he had refused to copy the correct one from his neighbour, in a spelling exercise conducted by a school inspector. What was that five letter word?
Answer : Kettle
