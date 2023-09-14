HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Hindi Diwas
September 14 is celebrated in India as Hindi Diwas. The Eighth Schedule of the Constitution lists 22 languages, which includes Hindu. A quiz on these languages:

September 14, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Tulu, a Dravidian language engraved on this stone is known for its oral literature rather than written literature, which is one of the reasons why it has struggled to get a place in the Eighth Schedule. The alphabet of this language is said to resemble the Malayalam script.
1 / 6 | What is the script in which modern Hindi is written?
Answer : Devanagiri
