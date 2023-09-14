Daily Quiz | On Hindi Diwas

1 / 6 | What is the script in which modern Hindi is written? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Devanagiri SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Who is the Minister responsible for the Department of Official Languages? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Home Minister SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | This language was called Deodhai. It was the first tribal language to be included in the Eighth Schedule. In 2020, a tripartite accord was signed between the Central government, the Assam government, and leaders of this community who also go by the same name as the language. Which language is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bodo SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | The demand to have this Indo-Aryan language included in the Eighth Schedule emerged from a region known worldwide for its tea. This is the most widely spoken language of a neighbouring country of India’s. Name the language. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Nepali SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Decades ago, this leader opposed Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu with the slogan “English Ever, Hindi Never.” He was the last Governor-General of India. Who is he? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : C. Rajagopalachari SHOW ANSWER