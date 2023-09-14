Daily Quiz | On Hindi Diwas
Tulu, a Dravidian language engraved on this stone is known for its oral literature rather than written literature, which is one of the reasons why it has struggled to get a place in the Eighth Schedule. The alphabet of this language is said to resemble the Malayalam script.START THE QUIZ
What is the script in which modern Hindi is written?
Who is the Minister responsible for the Department of Official Languages?
This language was called Deodhai. It was the first tribal language to be included in the Eighth Schedule. In 2020, a tripartite accord was signed between the Central government, the Assam government, and leaders of this community who also go by the same name as the language. Which language is this?
The demand to have this Indo-Aryan language included in the Eighth Schedule emerged from a region known worldwide for its tea. This is the most widely spoken language of a neighbouring country of India’s. Name the language.
Decades ago, this leader opposed Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu with the slogan “English Ever, Hindi Never.” He was the last Governor-General of India. Who is he?
Speaking in the Constituent Assembly during the language debate, this leader said: “Is your approach going to be a democratic approach or what might be termed and authoritarian approach? I venture to put this question to the enthusiasts for Hindi, because in some of the speeches I have listened here and elsewhere, there is very much a tone of authoritarianism, very much a tone of the Hindi-speaking area being the centre of things in India, the centre of gravity, and others being just the fringes of India. That is not only an incorrect approach, but it is a dangerous approach.” Who was this?
