Daily Quiz | On GI tag

1 / 5 | Which was the first product to get the GI tag? Answer : Darjeeling tea

2 / 5 | It is said that the Mughals were visiting a region in present day Madhya Pradesh when they wanted vermicelli. The local Bhils made them out of gran flour and this savoury was given the tag in 2014. Name this edible item. Answer : Ratlam Sev

3 / 5 | Products like Apatani, Monpa, Adi, Galo, and Tai Khamti received GI tags in January 2024. From which State do they originate? Answer : Arunachal Pradesh

4 / 5 | Many varieties of mango have GI tags. If Alphonso is from Maharashtra and Banganapalle is from Andhra Pradesh, from which State do the Appemidi and Jardalu come? Answer : Karnataka and Bihar respectively