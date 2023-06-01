Daily Quiz | On clock towers from across the world

1 / 5 | This clock tower is in the confines of the Fort campus of the University of Mumbai. Designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott, an English architect, this was modelled on the Big Ben. Identify the tower. When was this added to the list of World Heritage Sites? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rajabai Tower, 2018 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | The Duquesne Brewery Clock was the largest single-face clock in the world when it was installed in 1933. In which country is this located? Over the years its face has been used to advertise numerous brands. Which was the first brand which used its face for the advertisements? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : U.S., Coca-Cola SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | The official name of the tower in which Big Ben is located was the Clock Tower, but it was renamed in 2012. What is the new name? Why was it renamed? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Elizabeth Tower to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | The Dufferin Clock Tower is a historic relic and heritage structure of Mysuru, Karnataka. Named after Lord Dufferin who was once the viceroy of India, this is also known by another name locally. What is it? Close by, there is another clock tower built in 1927 in honour of the completion of 25 years of the rule of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Name both the clock towers. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chikka Gadiyara, Dodda Gadiyara SHOW ANSWER