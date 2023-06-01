HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On clock towers from across the world
Premium

The Big Ben in London, England, started ticking for the first time on May 31, 1859. Here is a quiz on clock towers from across the world

June 01, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On clock towers from across the world
1 / 5 | This clock tower is in the confines of the Fort campus of the University of Mumbai. Designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott, an English architect, this was modelled on the Big Ben. Identify the tower. When was this added to the list of World Heritage Sites?
Answer : Rajabai Tower, 2018
