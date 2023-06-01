Daily Quiz | On clock towers from across the world
1 / 5 |
This clock tower is in the confines of the Fort campus of the University of Mumbai. Designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott, an English architect, this was modelled on the Big Ben. Identify the tower. When was this added to the list of World Heritage Sites?
2 / 5 |
The Duquesne Brewery Clock was the largest single-face clock in the world when it was installed in 1933. In which country is this located? Over the years its face has been used to advertise numerous brands. Which was the first brand which used its face for the advertisements?
3 / 5 |
The official name of the tower in which Big Ben is located was the Clock Tower, but it was renamed in 2012. What is the new name? Why was it renamed?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Elizabeth Tower to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 5 |
The Dufferin Clock Tower is a historic relic and heritage structure of Mysuru, Karnataka. Named after Lord Dufferin who was once the viceroy of India, this is also known by another name locally. What is it? Close by, there is another clock tower built in 1927 in honour of the completion of 25 years of the rule of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Name both the clock towers.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Chikka Gadiyara, Dodda Gadiyara
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 5 |
This clock tower consists of 12 clocks encircling a central one with 57 dials. These clocks show the time on all continents, phases of the moon, times of tides and many other periodic phenomena. Identify this tower situated in Belgium.
COMMents
SHARE