Daily Quiz | On Party Symbols

Ranjani Srinivasan October 17, 2022 12:25 IST

The Election Commission of India recently allotted election symbols to the two factions of the Shiv Sena. Here’s a quiz on party symbols

Daily Quiz | On Party Symbols 1/7 1. This party's election symbol is an elephant, which is the same symbol used by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's Scheduled Castes Federation. Name the party. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Bahujan Samaj Party I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Inspired by M. Karunanidhi's 1950s play Udaya Suryan, this party's election symbol is intended to signify the "rising" spirit of the Dravidian people. Name the party and the symbol. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam; rising sun I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Founded in 1920, this party is the second oldest in India after the Indian National Congress. Identify this party, whose election symbol is a set of scales. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Shiromani Akali Dal I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Based in Maharashtra, this party was founded in 2006 by Raj Thackeray and uses a train as its election symbol. Name the party. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Maharashtra Navnirman Sena I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This party was established by a former member of Congress, who served for over 26 years before she quit. She went on to find this party, whose election symbol is 'Jora Ghas Phul'. Name the party and its founder. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Trinamool Congress by Mamata Banerjee I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. People's Democracy, Ganashakti, Deshabhimani, and Theekkathir are newspapers circulated by which party, whose election symbol is a hammer and sickle? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Communist Party of India (Marxist) I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party broke away from this parent party in 1980 to become independent. Name this party, dissolved in 1977, whose election symbol was a lamp. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Bharatiya Jana Sangh



