The Election Commission of India recently allotted election symbols to the two factions of the Shiv Sena. Here’s a quiz on party symbols
Daily Quiz | On Party Symbols
The Election Commission of India recently allotted election symbols to the two factions of the Shiv Sena. Here’s a quiz on party symbols
Daily Quiz | On Party Symbols
1/7
1.
This party’s election symbol is an elephant, which is the same symbol used by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s Scheduled Castes Federation. Name the party.
Answer :
Bahujan Samaj Party
2.
Inspired by M. Karunanidhi’s 1950s play Udaya Suryan, this party’s election symbol is intended to signify the “rising” spirit of the Dravidian people. Name the party and the symbol.
Answer :
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam; rising sun
3.
Founded in 1920, this party is the second oldest in India after the Indian National Congress. Identify this party, whose election symbol is a set of scales.
Answer :
Shiromani Akali Dal
4.
Based in Maharashtra, this party was founded in 2006 by Raj Thackeray and uses a train as its election symbol. Name the party.
Answer :
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
5.
This party was established by a former member of Congress, who served for over 26 years before she quit. She went on to find this party, whose election symbol is ‘Jora Ghas Phul’. Name the party and its founder.
Answer :
Trinamool Congress by Mamata Banerjee
6.
People’s Democracy, Ganashakti, Deshabhimani, and Theekkathir are newspapers circulated by which party, whose election symbol is a hammer and sickle?
Answer :
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
7.
The Bharatiya Janata Party broke away from this parent party in 1980 to become independent. Name this party, dissolved in 1977, whose election symbol was a lamp.