Daily Quiz | Chief Ministers of India
Five States—Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa are in the midst of their Assembly election cycles.
Here is a quiz on some Chief Ministers of these States.
1/5
1. This gentleman has the dubious distinction of having served as a Chief Minister for two days in Uttar Pradesh but the legitimacy of his regime was lost after a court overturned the dismissal of his predecessor’s Government. Name him.
