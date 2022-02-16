National

Daily Quiz | Chief Ministers of India

Five States—Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa are in the midst of their Assembly election cycles. 

Here is a quiz on some Chief Ministers of these States. 

1. This gentleman has the dubious distinction of having served as a Chief Minister for two days in Uttar Pradesh but the legitimacy of his regime was lost after a court overturned the dismissal of his predecessor’s Government. Name him.

Answer :

Jagdambika Pal

