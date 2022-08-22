Daily cases of COVID-19 fall below the 10,000 mark

Active cases make up 0.22% of total infections of over 4 crore

Active cases make up 0.22% of total infections of over 4 crore

Daily cases of COVID-19 has fallen below the 10,000 mark after several months with the country on Monday registering 9,531 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,48,960, while the number of active cases came down to 97,648, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,27,368 with 26 more fatalities, including 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, as per government data updated on Monday.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59%, the Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15% and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59%.

A total of 88.27 crore tests have been conducted so far with 2,29,546 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,23,944, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.

The Ministry said that so far, 210.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed States to continue surveillance of incoming international travellers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in the context of COVID-19.