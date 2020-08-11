DAC approves deals worth ₹8,722.38 cr.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday approved defence procurements worth ₹8,722.38 crore, including 106 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Ministry of India (MoD) said.
“With Hindustan Aeronautics Limited having successfully developed HTT-40 prototypes and certification process underway, the DAC approved procurement of 106 BTA from HAL to address the basic training requirements of the IAF,” the Ministry said in a statement. “Post certification 70 BTA will be initially procured from HAL and balance 36 after operationalisation of HTT-40 fleet in IAF.”
The DAC also approved the procurement of an upgraded version of Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM), which is fitted as the main gun onboard Navy and Coast Guard warships from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The upgraded version of SRGM has enhanced capability to perform against fast manoeuvring targets such as missiles and fast attack crafts and increase the maximum engagement range, the statement stated.
In addition, the DAC approved procurement of 125 mm APFSDS (Armour Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot) ammunition for the Army as a ‘design and development Case’. “The ammunition being procured will have a 70% indigenous content,” it said. The DAC also gave approvals that are likely to speed up the procurement of AK-203 assault rifles from Russia and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle upgrades.
