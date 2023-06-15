DAC approves armed drone deal with U.S.; announcement expected during PM Modi’s visit

June 15, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on June 15 approved the deal for procurement of armed Predator Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) from General Atomics of the U.S., defence sources confirmed which paves the way for an announcement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit next week. The deal is now awaiting final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The DAC chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met on Thursday morning and the long pending deal for High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs was on the agenda, two sources said also confirming that it has been approved.

The numbers are expected to be around 26 with Navy getting more UAVs than the Army and Air Force putting the value of the deal in the range of $2.5bn to $3bn. It also includes Maintenance, Overhaul and Repair (MRO) of the platforms India, officials stated.

The deal was earlier for 30 UAVs, 10 for each Service. However, Navy has the most pressing requirement for these HALE platforms which will significantly enhance its maritime surveillance capability over the Indian Ocean Region while reducing the stress on the P-8I maritime patrol aircraft.

In December, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar said last December that the case was in progress and at a stage “where we are discussing if numbers need to be rationalised or kept as it is.”

Indian Navy leased the two MQ-9As in 2020, which has since been extended. In November 2022, General Atomics announced that the RPAs completed 10,000 flight hours during a period of two years, with the maiden flight taking place on November 21, 2020 and have helped the Indian Navy to cover over 14 million square miles of operating area.

At Aero India in Bengaluru in February 2023, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and General Atomics announced that the turbo-propeller engines which power the MQ-9 will be supported by HAL’s engine division for the Indian market. The companies are looking to formulate a comprehensive engine Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) programme for upcoming HALE RPA projects, a joint statement had said.

The Guardian, which is the maritime variant of the Predator MQ-9 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), has a maximum endurance of 40 hours and a maximum flying altitude of 40,000 feet. It has a 360 degree maritime surveillance radar and an optional multimode maritime surface search radar.

Featuring unmatched operational flexibility, the MQ-9A ‘Reaper’ has an endurance of over 27 hours, speeds of 240 KTAS (knots true airspeed) and can operate up to 50,000 feet, according to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.