HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Michaung | Centre releases funds for cyclone affected Andhra, Tamil Nadu

₹561.29 crore approved for ‘Urban Flood Management activities’ for Chennai city; T.N. and Andhra Pradesh to get ₹450 crore and ₹493.60 crore respectively

December 07, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stagnated rain water at Ambattur Industrial Estate (North) after cyclonic storm Miichaung hit and heavy rains lashed Chennai, on December 7, 2023.

Stagnated rain water at Ambattur Industrial Estate (North) after cyclonic storm Miichaung hit and heavy rains lashed Chennai, on December 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The Union government on December 7 released funds for the States of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and another tranche of funds for Chennai city, in the wake of damage inflicted by severe cyclonic storm Michaung that hit the coastal States this week.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that government has approved ₹561.29 crore for the “Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project”.

“Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years. We are witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding. Guided by a pro-active approach, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of ₹561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of ₹500 crore. This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient. This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management,” he said.

In another post, he said that Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these States remain inundated, thus affecting standing crops. To help the State governments with the management of relief, PM Modi directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to release in advance the Central share of the second instalment of State Disaster Response Fund “of ₹493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu”. “The Centre had already released the 1st installment of the same amount to both States. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected. We stand with them in this crucial hour and will ensure the situation normalizes at the earliest”, he said.

Related Topics

cyclones / Tamil Nadu / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.