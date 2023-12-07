Cyclone Michaung | Centre releases ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu’s disaster response fund

December 07, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who took an aerial survey of flood-affected regions in and around Chennai on Thursday, December 7, 2023 said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the second instalment of its share of ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu’s State Disaster Relief Fund.

Addressing the media after a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and a review with top bureaucrats on the impact caused by Cyclone Michaung and the relief work underway, he said the Union government has also sanctioned ₹500 crore for urban flood management activities in Chennai.

Home Minister Amit Shah made the same announcements through the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He said the second instalment of ₹450 crore was being released in advance to help the State government with the relief work, whereas the first instalment of the same amount was already released.

Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project

Pointing out that metropolitan cities were increasingly witnessing sudden flooding due to excessive rainfall with Chennai facing such incidents thrice in the last eight years, Mr. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a proactive measure, has approved of the first urban flood mitigation project. This ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund, costing ₹561.29 crore, will include Central assistance of ₹ 500 crore, he said. He said this mitigation project will help make Chennai flood resilient. The project will be the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts, which will help in developing a broader framework for urban flood management, he added.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Singh said that Mr. Modi, who was distressed by the loss of lives in Tamil Nadu, was personally overseeing the response to the crisis and had spoken to Mr. Stalin in this regard. He said he was directed by Mr. Modi to monitor the situation in the State and take appropriate measures. He said all the Central agencies, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, India Meteorological Department, and the National Disaster Response Force, were doing the best they can to mitigate the crisis.

The Defence Minister also said the Union and State governments together were putting up an effective response to the situation and will hopefully improve the response further to address any gaps or weaknesses, wherever present. He said he wanted to assure the people of Tamil Nadu on behalf of the Prime Minister that the Government of India was committed to their wellbeing.

Mr. Stalin thanked Mr. Singh for the visit and the Union government for the release of ₹450 crore. He recalled his letter to the Prime Minister, seeking ₹ 5,060 crore as interim relief to repair the damages caused by the floods and provide compensation to the affected people. He also presented a letter detailing the demands of the State government to Mr. Singh.

Mr. Stalin said the situation was returning to normalcy with all possible efforts being taken on a war-footing by elected representatives, officials and volunteers. He also said loss of lives and large-scale damage were largely avoided despite the unprecedented rains, due to the precautionary measures taken by the State government.