CVC issues fresh timeline for completing disciplinary inquiry

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has laid down a fresh timeline for timely action in disciplinary matters where major penalty proceedings are initiated.

The appointment of inquiry/presenting officers should be completed within two months from the date of issue of first stage advice of the Commission, said the CVC, adding that the departmental inquiry should be conducted and the report submitted by the inquiry officers within six months from the date of their appointment.

An additional one month can be taken to complete the process, if required, said the Commission in its order on Tuesday. The directives are in continuation to the instructions issued by the CVC in May 2020 and October 2013.

Asking for strict adherence to the guidelines, the order observed that the delay in completion of departmental proceedings on the part of an organisation concerned had attracted adverse comments of the Supreme Court in Prem Nath Bali Vs Registrar, High Court of Delhi & Anr in December 2015.