CVC issues fresh timeline for completing disciplinary inquiry

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has laid down a fresh timeline for timely action in disciplinary matters where major penalty proceedings are initiated.
The appointment of inquiry/presenting officers should be completed within two months from the date of issue of first stage advice of the Commission, said the CVC, adding that the departmental inquiry should be conducted and the report submitted by the inquiry officers within six months from the date of their appointment.
An additional one month can be taken to complete the process, if required, said the Commission in its order on Tuesday. The directives are in continuation to the instructions issued by the CVC in May 2020 and October 2013.
Asking for strict adherence to the guidelines, the order observed that the delay in completion of departmental proceedings on the part of an organisation concerned had attracted adverse comments of the Supreme Court in Prem Nath Bali Vs Registrar, High Court of Delhi & Anr in December 2015.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath