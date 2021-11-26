Curtains on sixth edition of India-France Army exercise

Exercise saw the two sides exhibiting their combat power

The 6th edition of the biennial India-France Army exercise ‘Ex Shakti-2021’ culminated after 12 days of intense joint military training, which the Army said proved to be “another remarkable milestone towards the pledge of terrorism-free world”.

“The exercise provided opportunity to both the contingents to train in Counter Terrorism operations in joint environment under United Nations charter,” an Army statement said. This edition of the exercise hosted by France saw the two sides exhibiting their combat power and dominance over the extremist groups in simulated counter-insurgency, counterterrorism environment.

The exercise was conducted in two phases involving combat conditioning and tactical training of counterterrorism operations, culminating with validation of training in semi-urban environment. Stating that both the contingents shared their best operational practices and experiences, the statement said troops of both the Armies developed bonhomie by not only involving in tactical exercises but also rubbing shoulders in sports and cultural activities. “The exercise has certainly added another dimension to ever-enhancing military diplomacy between both the participating countries,” the Army added. India and France have steadily deepened their defence cooperation, and France has emerged as one of India’s top strategic partners.