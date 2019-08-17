Curbs in J&K being lifted gradually, says Kishan Reddy

The restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 are being lifted gradually and the situation should be normal within a week, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Saturday. Precautionary measures were being taken in view of provocative statements and others coming from Pakistan, he added.

“Kashmir situation is normal. Day to day, the situation is improving, because we are taking all precautionary measures. From the Pakistan side, provoking statements are being made every day...” he told PTI in Hyderabad on the sidelines of an event.

Asked about the situation in the region, Mr. Kishan Reddy said educational institutions would be re-opened from Monday and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were being lifted, except in some districts.

“The situation is under control. I think it will be normal within a week,” he said.

‘Political leaders are not being detained for the first time’

Asked about detention of political leaders in the State, Mr. Kishan Reddy said they had been detained for their safety, as part of the precautionary measures.

In Jammu and Kashmir, (for) months, Congress government (they) detained the National Conference leaders, JKLF leaders. It is not first time. For their safety, we detained them, (as part of) precautionary measures, he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy, who was speaking at the inauguration of 21st Annual YMCA Kargil Victory Sports Festival, appreciated the YMCA, Greater Hyderabad, for organising the event in memory of Kargil victory and the martyrs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi put the responsibility of development of Kargil in his hands, he said.